Arvind Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: The AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Saturday promised to waive inflated bills for water and electricity if he comes to power again following next year's Delhi assembly elections.</p>.<p>Taking part in an event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day at Transport Nagar here, he said, "I am not a politician like leaders from other parties. For the past 10 years, I have worked for the development of the people. I have been educated by the institute of the country, so I know how to work." He said that when he was in jail in connection with a case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the lieutenant governor was running the city government and people got inflated water and electricity bills.</p>.<p>"Do not worry. Now I am out and your bills will be waived when the AAP comes into power in February," Kejriwal said.</p>.<p>The AAP supremo claimed that the party's government in Delhi has achieved all-round development in the national capital that ranges from education to health along with free buses for women.</p>.<p>"Vote for those who have worked. I am not saying that vote for the AAP. Ask the BJP what they have done for your children; I challenge them to show one single work they have done for the people of Delhi," he said.</p>.<p>The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.</p>