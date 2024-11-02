Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Arvind Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water, electricity bills if AAP returns to power in Delhi

The AAP supremo claimed that the party's government in Delhi has achieved all-round development in the national capital that ranges from education to health along with free buses for women.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 11:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 11:04 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us