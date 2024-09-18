Arvind Kejriwal to give up security, vacate CM's bungalow to live like commoner: AAP

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner, AAP said on Wednesday, a day after he tendered his resignation.

The first thing Kejriwal talked about after submitting his resignation was his decision to leave the official residence of the Delhi chief minister, senior party leader and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference here.

While Singh had said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in a week, AAP later clarified that the outgoing chief minister and his family would do so in 15 days.

A search is on for suitable accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal and his family, Singh had said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a post on its official X handle, "Setting an example of honesty and sacrifice Arvind Kejriwal will leave the CM residence and also give up the government security."

Singh said Kejriwal would give up all the facilities provided to him as the Delhi chief minister, including the official residence, vehicles and security, and live like a "common man".

Kejriwal used to travel in an old blue Wagon R car even when he became the Delhi chief minister for the first time in 2013.

The AAP leader said there are concerns about Arvind Kejriwal's security as well and he was "attacked several times" in the past.