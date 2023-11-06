At 488, Delhi's air quality remains 'severe'

New Delhi's air quality index remained in the 'severe' category on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Credit: PTI
As per the data issued by System of Air Quality, the air quality in New Delhi was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting to combat the rising pollution levels in the city.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will also be part of the meeting.
Neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad also reported hazardous air quality.
Unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicular emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.
