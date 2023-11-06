JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

At 488, Delhi's air quality remains 'severe'

The national capital's air quality index continues to remain in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day. The maximum temperature settled at 31.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 08:16 IST

New Delhi's air quality index remained in the 'severe' category on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Credit: PTI

As per the data issued by System of Air Quality, the air quality in New Delhi was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting to combat the rising pollution levels in the city.

Credit: PTI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will also be part of the meeting.

Credit: PTI

Neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad also reported hazardous air quality.

Credit: PTI

Unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicular emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.

Credit: PTI

(Published 06 November 2023, 08:16 IST)
