At least 4 injured in late night brawl in JNU between student groups; police probe on

The violence occurred in the university's School of Languages building late Thursday night. Police said they have received a total of six complaints from the students. The clash broke out between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed student groups during the School General Body Meeting for the upcoming polls.