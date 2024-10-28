Home
delhi

Athletes fume as Delhi's JLN Stadium in mess after 'Dil-Luminati' concert; SAI promises quick clean-up

The stadium hosted the 'Dil-Luminati' concert on Saturday and Sunday and drew nearly 40,000 fans each night.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:55 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 16:55 IST
India NewsDiljit DosanjhJawaharlal Nehru Stadium

