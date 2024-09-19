Atishi to retain 4 ministers in Delhi Cabinet; to induct a new Dalit face

New Delhi: All the four ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government will be retained in new Chief Minister Atishi's cabinet while Dalit AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be the new face.
Sources said that Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, who were part of the Kejriwal cabinet, will be retained and will take oath along with Atishi on Saturday.
With the induction of only one new face, there will be one vacancy left in the Delhi cabinet, which can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.
Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from the SC reserved seat Sultanpur Majra, will be the Dalit face in the cabinet while Rai belongs to Thakur community, Gahlot is a Jat and Bharadwaj is a Brahmin. Imran Hussain is a Muslim while the Chief Minister-designate is from the Punjabi Rajput community.
Sources said that the party leadership decided not to change the four senior ministers as it would have sent a "wrong signal of discontinuity".
It also felt that experienced and senior leaders should be part of the cabinet when the party is expecting administrative "roadblocks" being erected in the run up to the assembly elections in the next five months.
For new ministers to get a grip of their assignment would also take time, especially with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to be in place in the last more than a month.
With two vacancies, the leadership felt that they had the liberty of bringing in freshness and give representation to unrepresented sections of the society.
However, the AAP leadership chose to fill only one minister. It brought in a Dalit MLA to the cabinet after Raj Kumar Anand resigned from the party.
Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, after which Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.
Published 19 September 2024, 09:09 IST