Atishi to retain 4 ministers in Delhi Cabinet; to induct a new Dalit face

New Delhi: All the four ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government will be retained in new Chief Minister Atishi's cabinet while Dalit AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be the new face.

Sources said that Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, who were part of the Kejriwal cabinet, will be retained and will take oath along with Atishi on Saturday.

With the induction of only one new face, there will be one vacancy left in the Delhi cabinet, which can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from the SC reserved seat Sultanpur Majra, will be the Dalit face in the cabinet while Rai belongs to Thakur community, Gahlot is a Jat and Bharadwaj is a Brahmin. Imran Hussain is a Muslim while the Chief Minister-designate is from the Punjabi Rajput community.