Autorickshaw fare is more than airline fare, says Delhi HC while refusing to cap airfares

"Today the industry is very very competitive. You will find those who are running airlines are into huge losses," the bench said, adding huge investment is coming in this sector and "let's not make it more regulated".

"It is a well-controlled sector. Every industry which is doing well need not be tampered with," the bench said.

It said stray incidents will not require the court to entertain public interest litigations (PIL) on the issue and bring the entire sector under any new regulation.

The two PILs were filed by advocate Amit Sahni and consumer rights activist Bejon Misra, through lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi.

The petitioners urged the court to pass directions to cap airfares across the country so that customers are not "fleeced arbitrarily" by airlines.

The counsel for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) opposed the plea and submitted that the airfares depend on the routes as well as the availability of planes and sometimes there are very few passengers in the aircraft and yet they fly.