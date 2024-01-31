'Bandh karo!': Fliers rail against IndiGo after Delhi-Deogarh flight is cancelled

Chants of 'Bandh Karo' (stop it) can be heard from the crowd gathered at the airport.

IndiGo has recently been in the spotlight over numerous delays and even aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took notice when a group of protesting fliers sat on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport, furious over their delayed flight. Aviation security watchdog BCAS issued a notice to the company, which ultimately had to pay a Rs 1.20 crore fine for the incident.

In another instance, an IndiGo pilot was punched by a flier who was angered at hearing about a delay.