Basement owner among 5 more arrested in Delhi coaching centre flooding incident

Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested five more people including the owner of a basement in a four-storey building where three IAS aspirants died after it was flooded following heavy rains.

With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case so far has gone to seven.

The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area have already been arrested, and booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person.