Bengaluru-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi due to suspected fire; lands safely

PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 15:31 IST

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-bound Air India aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday evening due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, according to sources.

The plane, operating flight AI 807, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. There were 175 people on board, the sources said.

The sources said there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared. The plane made a safe precautionary landing at around 6.40 pm.

An airline official said alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.

As per data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.

