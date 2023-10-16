Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

Police personnel chased him but were unsuccessful in nabbing him. A police official suffered minor injuries in the chase.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 09:57 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A 31-year-old Benin national, arrested in connection with a case of illegal drug supply, escaped from police custody but was nabbed from Nihal Vihar here a few hours later, officials said on Monday.

Uche Uwadiegu was arrested on October 3 with 1 kg of heroin, an official said.

He fled on Sunday while being taken to the Chander Vihar area for further investigation, the officer said, adding that after running some distance, he sat on the motorcycle of his associate and they both sped away.

Police personnel chased him but were unsuccessful in nabbing him. A police official suffered minor injuries in the chase, the officer said.

Uwadiegu was nabbed from the Nihal Vihar area after a seven-hour search. His associate, Nanso Rexfelison (42), a Nigerian national, was arrested later, the police officer said, adding both the accused are being interrogated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 09:57 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT