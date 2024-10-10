Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

BJP frustrated, wants to encroach CM House: Delhi CM Atishi

The BJP responded by saying that the AAP was indulging in a "drama" and playing "victim card" over the property to gain sympathy.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 13:23 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us