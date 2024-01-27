BJP hawk-eyed amid Nitish confusion, party leaders to meet in Patna

New Delhi: The BJP is now waiting and watching as a day of fast paced political developments in Bihar with its old ally, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

Senior BJP leaders including state incharge Vinod Tawde and state unit president Sanjay Choudhary are getting into a huddle in Patna on Saturday to discuss the situation. On Thursday, a similar huddle took place in the house of union minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has been dropping broad hints of a possible comeback of the JDU into the NDA fold. Senior BJP leaders and former deputy CM Sushil Modi said that the BJP is keeping a close watch. “We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed,” Modi said.