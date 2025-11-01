Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urges centre to rename Delhi as ‘Indraprastha’

Khandelwal said that as other historic cities like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain and Varanasi are reclaiming their ancient identities, Delhi, too, deserves to be honoured in its original form.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us