BJP names Baijayant Jay Panda in-charge for Delhi polls

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Baijayant Jay Panda, one of its vice-presidents, as the party's in-charge for the Assembly polls in Delhi. Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg will be the co-incharge.</p><p>Panda, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, had earlier held organisational responsibilities for Delhi. His appointment as the poll in-charge will help the BJP draw from his understanding of the party's dynamics in the national capital.</p>.DH EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Baijayant 'Jay' Panda.<p>The Delhi Assembly polls are expected to be held early next year. The polls hold much more symbolic significance that the Union Territory's political weight.</p><p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been in power in the capital since 1998 and is making strong efforts to inflict a political defeat on Aam Aadmi Party leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of the saffron party under whom the AAP has become a national party. </p>