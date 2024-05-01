Bomb scare sent Delhi Police in overdrive with rare squad rush

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday was put through a test when it had to rush their dog and bomb squads to more than 100 schools which received a bomb threat via e-mail.

As schools scampered to bring the students of safety, the city police too went into an overdrive after their emergency phone started ringing from 6 am with bomb threat reports – a situation that lasted till 3 pm.

Senior police officers with dog and bomb squads had to rush from one school to another and there was no time to be wasted.