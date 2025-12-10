Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bomb threat triggers evacuation at east Delhi school; search underway

The threat call was received around 10.40 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Lovely Public School.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 07:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 07:35 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us