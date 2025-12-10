<p>Mangaluru: A police constable attached to the Kavoor Police Station has filed a complaint after noticing a Facebook account that allegedly posted an offensive, communally sensitive image allegedly aimed at inciting discord and disharmony between communities. </p>.Five arrested for stealing coffee beans worth Rs 21 lakh in Mangaluru.<p>Nagaraj Bhairagond, who was monitoring major social media platforms, stated that on December 8, while checking Facebook accounts, he noticed that a person operating a fake Facebook account under the name "Mohamed Farooq Abdullah" uploaded a provocative post. The post had intentionally attempted to spread misinformation among the public and deliberately sought to provoke communal sentiments.</p><p>The complainant said that the post was aimed at inciting unrest, in a communally sensitive city like Mangaluru.</p>