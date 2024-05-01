Bomb threats at DPS Dwarka, Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar; probe under way

The Delhi police on Wednesday morning received information about a bomb threat at the Delhi Public School, Dwarka, before news surfaced about another bomb threat at an east Delhi school.

Police personnel, bomb squads, and fire tenders have arrived at the spot in Dwarka and are carrying out searches, reported ANI quoting Delhi police.

Meanwhile, another bomb threat was received via email by the Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, and the school has been evacuated. The local police has also been informed and bomb detection and disposal squads have been dispatched, along with the Delhi Fire Service. A search operation too is currently under way.

Some panicked residents took to X, sharing how they had received calls to pick up their children, but had received no reason for the same.

"Schools in Delhi being evacuated on an emergency basis. The teacher called up asking me to pick up my son. Our neighbourhood school also being evacuated. Chaos all over," wrote one user.

Further details are awaited.