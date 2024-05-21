Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Won't accept BJP disrespecting Hindu gods: Congress over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra's 'Lord Jagannath' remark and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the issue.

Patra on Monday had said that Odisha's most revered deity "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". He, however, later clarified that it was a slip of tongue and he wanted to mean that the prime minister was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath.

Embroiled in the controversy, Patra also apologised later and and announced he will undertake penance by observing fast for three days from Tuesday after being criticised from different quarters.