At least five Delhi schools get bomb threats; probe under way

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police told ANI: "During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the [threat] mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. Date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done."

"We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email...I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic," added DCP South West Rohit Meena.