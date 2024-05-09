'Campaigning not fundamental, constitutional or even a legal right': ED opposes interim bail to Kejriwal in SC

"Grant of interim bail merely for political campaigning would militate against and will be discriminatory to the rule of equality as work/business/profession or activity of every citizen is equally important to him or her. It would not be possible to hold that work of a small farmer or a small trader is any less important than political campaigning of a political leader who admittedly is not contesting," it said.

Such an approach would incentivise every criminal to become a politician and being in campaign mode throughout the year while committing rampant offences and violations of laws in the country, it said.

"There are numerous examples where politicians contested elections in judicial custody and some have even won but were never granted interim bail on this ground," the ED asserted.

The agency also said the court may take a final view in the matter as there is no medical urgency here as arguments have already been heard for three days.

It also pointed out from the petitioner's own replies, it is evident that the timing of arrest before elections would render the arrest as bad is a complete red-herring and self-contradictory for the reason that for the past six months the petitioner has cited one election or the other, be it state elections, or Rajya Sabha Elections, as the reason for not complying with the law which an ordinary citizen would be otherwise obliged to follow.

"A politician can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen and is as much liable to be arrested and detained for committing offences as any other citizen. If the right to campaign is treated as a basis for grant of interim bail it would breach the principles of Article 14 for the reason that harvesting for a farmer would be an equally important factor seeking interim bail as would a board meeting or an annual general meeting for a director of a company who commits a crime as these are their respective vocations or professions," it said.