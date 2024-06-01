Case files, records gutted in fire at police station in Delhi

New Delhi: Case files, records and documents of investigating officers were gutted at a police station here as a fire ripped through its 15 rooms and also spread to the office of the metro deputy commissioner of police on its premises, according to officials.

There was no casualty in the incident at the Kashmiri Gate Metro Police Station, they said and added that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about it at 12:45 am on Saturday.

Police said due to the efforts of fire-fighters the portion of the 'malkhaana' that stored arms, ammunition and case properties was not damaged in the blaze.

There were 15 police personnel in the barracks when the fire broke out and all of them managed to exit safely, the officials said.