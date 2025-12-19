Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Cash-for-query: Delhi High Court sets aside Lokpal order against Mahua Moitra

The cash-for-query scam pertains to the allegation that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 06:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 06:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCDelhi High CourtMahua Moitra

Follow us on :

Follow Us