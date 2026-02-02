Menu
Class 9 boy dies after falling into open concrete chamber in Bengaluru

The boy was walking along pipeline road stretch when he slipped into the uncovered concrete chamber at the site where water board works were under way.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 12:26 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 12:26 IST
