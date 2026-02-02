<p>Bengaluru: A Class 9 student was found dead after allegedly falling into an open concrete chamber at a Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) work site on Kanakapura Road.</p><p>According to the police, the victim -- Preetham -- was walking along the pipeline road stretch when he is suspected to have accidentally slipped into the uncovered concrete chamber at the site where water board works were under way. </p><p>The chamber had been left open without barricades or warning signs.</p>.Boy falls to death from school building; cops launch probe.<p>The boy had been reportedly missing since January 29, following which his father -- Rajinikanth -- a private company employee, lodged a complaint at the Kaggalipura police station. A search was subsequently launched, during which Preetham’s body was found inside the concrete chamber, police said.</p><p>Family members have alleged gross negligence on the part of BWSSB, blaming the lack of basic safety measures at the work site for the tragedy. They have demanded strict action against officials responsible for the lapse.</p><p>The Kaggalipura police have registered a case of negligence engineer and other staff of BWSSB and are investigating the circumstances leading to the boy’s death.</p>