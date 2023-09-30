Centre's action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force on October 1

The Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- will come into force on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, an autonomous body tasked with improving air quality in Delhi and the adjoining areas, had made crucial changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year and again in July this year.

The new changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overage vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the air quality index (AQI) breaches the 200 mark.