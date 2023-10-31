Centre's only goal is to finish AAP: Saurabh Bhardwaj on ED summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday alleged that the Centre wants to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and finish off the party, after the ED summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that its clear from the Enforcement Directorate notice to the Delhi CM that the BJP-led central government's "only aim" is to finish the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).