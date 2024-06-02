CM Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents' feet before leaving for Tihar jail to surrender

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family bid adieu to each other on Sunday before he left the CM's residence to surrender at Tihar jail after his interim bail in the excise policy case ended on June 1.

Kejriwal hugged his children and touched his parents' feet before leaving in a car for a scheduled visit to the Rajghat and the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place.

He waved a final goodbye to his parents before his car sped alongside a long trail of vehicles carrying AAP leaders who accompanied the chief minister for his surrender.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita, son Pulkit and daughter Harshita also accompanied him for his surrender.

Sharing visuals of the family's last moments together, the AAP wrote in a post on X, "Bharat Mata's brave son Arvind Kejriwal ji took blessings from his parents and hugged his children before going to jail to save democracy. Kejriwal will not bow down to dictatorship."