Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Test cricket’s vanishing specialists: What went wrong with No. 3 batters

From Don Bradman and Ian Chappell to more modern greats like Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Younis Khan and Hashim Amla, No. 3 has long been home to cricketing royalty.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 19:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us