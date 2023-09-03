Home
delhi

Coal scam: Delhi court gives 'no-objection' for renewal of Naveen Jindal's passport

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj, meanwhile, said that the order was only for no-objection, and 'not any direction to any authority for the renewal of the passport of Jindal.'
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 10:47 IST

A Delhi court has given its 'no-objection' for the renewal of the passport of Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused in a coal scam case.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj, meanwhile, said that the order was only for no-objection, and “not any direction to any authority for the renewal of the passport of Jindal.”

“Having considered various judgments relied upon by the counsel for the applicant, this court deems it appropriate to grant no objection of this court for the renewal of passport of the accused with validity for its full term of ten years,” the judge said in an order passed on September 2.

Jindal is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Both the CBI and the ED did not oppose the application.

His passport is about to expire in May next year.

(Published 03 September 2023, 10:47 IST)
India NewsCBIDelhiEDCoal scamNaveen Jindal

