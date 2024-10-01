Delhi Customs seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max phones from lady flying from Hong Kong

<p>Delhi Airport Customs on Tuesday intercepted a lady passenger travelling from Hong Kong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag(wrapped in tissue paper), news agency <em>ANI</em> reported quoting Customs.</p>.<p>In India, the new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.</p><p>The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively.</p><p>The iPhone 16 Pro models are more expensive in India compared to other global regions, as they are imported from China.</p><p>The regular iPhone 16 series, which are assembled in India comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.</p><p>The iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.</p><p>Further investigation is under way, the agency added.</p>