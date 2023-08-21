Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DCW chief sits on 'dharna' outside Delhi hospital where minor 'raped' by govt officer is admitted

This comes after her earlier statements where she sought the arrest of the accused.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 08:40 IST

Follow Us

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal sat on 'dharna' at the hospital in Delhi where the 16-year-old minor girl who was allegedly raped by a government officer has been admitted.

"...I want to see what it is that the Delhi Police want to hide and the DCW chief is not being allowed to go in and meet the girl?...I warn the Delhi Police, they can do whatever they want but I won't get up from here unless they let me meet the survivor and her mother..," she told reporters.

This comes after her earlier statements where she sought the arrest of the accused.

"A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him...", Swati Maliwal had said earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 08:40 IST)
India NewsDelhiSwati Maliwal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT