DCW chief sits on 'dharna' outside Delhi hospital where minor 'raped' by govt officer is admitted

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal sat on 'dharna' at the hospital in Delhi where the 16-year-old minor girl who was allegedly raped by a government officer has been admitted.
"...I want to see what it is that the Delhi Police want to hide and the DCW chief is not being allowed to go in and meet the girl?...I warn the Delhi Police, they can do whatever they want but I won't get up from here unless they let me meet the survivor and her mother..," she told reporters.
This comes after her earlier statements where she sought the arrest of the accused.
"A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him...", Swati Maliwal had said earlier.