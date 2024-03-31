Declare ED, CBI, I-T Dept as your allies: Uddhav tells BJP from I.N.D.I.A. rally

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally here on Sunday, accused the BJP of misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, and said they should declare that the three agencies are their allies.

Thackeray claimed the country was moving towards becoming an "autocracy" as he appealed to people of the country to throw the BJP out of power.

Addressing the I.N.D.IA. bloc's rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, he hit out at the BJP and said, "We are not here for an election campaign, we are here to save democracy... you level allegations and send people to jail. What kind of government is this?" he said.

"When two of our sisters are fighting, how can the brother stay behind? So we are here for our sisters, Kalpana ji and Sunita ji. Not just us, the whole country is with you," Thackeray said, referring to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.