Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
UPF explosion: Half measures won’t help

UPF explosion: Half measures won’t help

Ineffective regulation abets a surge of ultra-processed foods in India. The threat to public health is real.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us