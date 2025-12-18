Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Somanna slams Siddaramaiah for failing to fill government vacancies in Karnataka

In the last two-and-a-half years, they have not filled even a single post despite more than four lakh posts remaining vacant, say the Union Minister of State
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 10:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahV Somannavacancies

Follow us on :

Follow Us