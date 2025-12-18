<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> on Thursday criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for failing to recruit for government jobs, saying the State's apathy had led to many young job aspirants taking their own lives.</p><p>Before the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had promised jobs to the youth. However, in the last two-and-a-half years, they have not filled even a single post despite more than four lakh posts remaining vacant in the State government, Somanna said.</p><p>Instead of giving hollow assurances, the government must fulfil the promises made to the public by filling the vacant posts, he demanded.</p>.Health department to fill 230 vacancies of doctors in Karnataka.<p>"The Congress government led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>is pushing the children of poor families, who have been preparing for government jobs for many years, into the abyss of death," Somanna posted on X.</p><p>"CM Siddaramaiah, who claims 'I walk the talk,' is straying from the path. He opens his mouth and promises money under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee, but has he become so inhuman that he cannot understand the deep pain in the hearts of mothers when young men and women lose their lives in the pursuit of competitive exams?" Somanna posted.</p><p>"In Dharwad, a young woman named Pallavi (25) ended her life on Wednesday. A few days ago, in Jagalur's Guddalinganahalli village, Anjinappa (26), and in Dharwad, a young man named Ramanjaneya (32), among others, took their own lives. The State Congress government is directly responsible for their deaths. It is a murderous government," Somanna said.</p>