Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport sees eight flight diversions due to wind direction changes

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 18:06 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us