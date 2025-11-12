Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast: 2 cartridges, explosives among over 40 samples collected from site

'The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after detailed forensic examination,' an official said.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 03:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 03:51 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

Follow us on :

Follow Us