Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast case: Police probe finds six suspects, bomb composition report awaited

According to the source, police are now trying to locate the six persons who were seen in the blast site at different time intervals before the explosion.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us