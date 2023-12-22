JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal asked to appear by ED again on Jan 3 after skipping Dec 21 summons

Earlier, Kejriwal had been summoned on December 21, but skipped the ED summons, travelling to Punjab for a 10-day vipassana camp instead.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning for January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said Friday.

This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

The chief minister is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation course.

While refusing to depose on the second summons, Kejriwal wrote to the investigating officer of the case that the notice issued against him for personal appearance was "not in consonance with the law" and it should be withdrawn.

(Published 22 December 2023, 14:59 IST)
