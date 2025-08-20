<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Wednesday was attacked during a public hearing at her residence. The man, who claims to be an animal lover from Rajkot, has been arrested under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)</a> under attempt to murder charges.</p> <p>Gupta faced the attack during a “Jansunwai” event at her residence, and faced injuries to her hand and head. The man, Rajesh Sakriya, approached Gupta and first slapped her and then pushed her. Sources said that before the security personnel attempted to stop him, he even pulled her hair.</p> <p>In addition to the attempt to murder sections, he is now also charged with attacking a public servant and obstructing a public servant sections. The man is apparently a dog-lover and was opposed to the Supreme Court’s ruling on stray dogs. </p> .AAP, Congress condemn attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. <p>“CCTV footage has revealed that the attacker had begun preparations for the assault at least 24 hours in advance. The footage shows the attacker conducting a recce of the CM's residence, recording videos there, and attempting a premeditated attack. This video has been handed over to the police, and a thorough investigation is underway,” a communication by the chief minister’s office said. </p> <p>The move was condemned by the Opposition. Former CM and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader Atishi said there is no place for violence in a democracy. “The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe,” Atishi said.</p>