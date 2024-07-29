Delhi Coaching centre tragedy: Heads roll in MCD, agency launches anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi: Cracking the whip after three IAS aspirants died at a coaching centre, the MCD terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi on Monday.

On Sunday, the civic body had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday after its basement was flooded due to rain, has already been sealed by police.