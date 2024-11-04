Home
Delhi court allows ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to renew passport

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya passed the order on an plea moved by Singh while summoning one of complainants to record her statement in the case on November 14.
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 13:04 IST

