Delhi court allows ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to renew passport

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, to renew his passport for a year.</p><p>Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya passed the order on an plea moved by Singh while summoning one of complainants to record her statement in the case on November 14.</p>.Wrestlers' sexual harassment: Delhi High Court asks police to reply to Brij Bhushan's plea for early hearing.<p>On May 21, the court framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.</p><p>The charge of criminal intimidation was framed against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who is a co-accused in the case.</p>