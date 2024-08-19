Delhi court discharges Maltese citizen in bank fraud case against Kamal Nath's nephew

In an order passed on Saturday, Judge Aggarwal said, "It cannot be said accused may have committed the offence i.e. to say matter should go to the trial. That is to say, the prosecution has failed to make out a prima facie case for framing of charges qua this accused, for which he was being prosecuted by filing the prosecution complaint." He asked why would the accused to go through rigours of trial all the way if there was no suspicion.