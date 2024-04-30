JOIN US
delhi

Delhi: Former MLA lodges plaint after receiving 'death threat' from Khalistani extremist

Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, claiming that he has received death threat from a Khalistani extremist.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 02:11 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, claiming that he has received death threat from a Khalistani extremist.

Shunty, who is the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a recipient of the Padma Shri, has also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, and SHO Vivek Vihar police station.

In his letter, he alleged that he received a WhatsApp call on Monday and the caller spoke to him in Punjabi and asked for his son's name.

"My son and I were threatened with dire consequences and death for speaking against Khalistan. I handed over a complaint for further action," Shunty said.

He said his son Jyot Jeet is a state spokesperson of the BJP in Delhi and has been openly voicing his opinion against Khalistani terrorism.

(Published 30 April 2024, 02:11 IST)
DelhiCrimeKhalistan

