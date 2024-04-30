Delhi: Former MLA lodges plaint after receiving 'death threat' from Khalistani extremist

In his letter, he alleged that he received a WhatsApp call on Monday and the caller spoke to him in Punjabi and asked for his son's name.

"My son and I were threatened with dire consequences and death for speaking against Khalistan. I handed over a complaint for further action," Shunty said.

He said his son Jyot Jeet is a state spokesperson of the BJP in Delhi and has been openly voicing his opinion against Khalistani terrorism.