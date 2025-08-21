<p>A day after Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta </a>was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines Camp Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police.</p>.<p>The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.</p>.Man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sent to 5 days' police custody.<p>Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge he assumed on May 1, 2024.</p>.<p>The senior IPS officer has held important positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.</p>.<p>He has also served as the DCP and Joint CP in Delhi Police.</p><p>A man from Gujarat, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), allegedly pulled CM Gupta's hair and attacked her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme on Wednesday. The accused was overpowered and arrested on the spot. Later, he was booked under charges, including attempt to murder.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em> </p>