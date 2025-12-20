<p>New Delhi: PWD minister Parvesh Singh Verma on Saturday said the Delhi government has been working to provide good infrastructure to people since it has come to power.</p>.<p>Under the "Government on Wheels" initiative, Verma inspected roads near Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand and IIT Delhi.</p>.<p>"Ever since our government came to power, we have been working to build good roads. Tenders are being floated and we are working to give good infrastructure," he said.</p>.Dense fog grips Delhi, visibility plunges, AQI on brink of ‘severe’ at 384.<p>Verma said the inspection is carried out so that discrepancies can be found.</p>.<p>"Through the inspection, we get to know whether there is a difference between what we are being told while sitting in office and the happenings on the ground," he said.</p>.<p>The "Government on Wheels" initiative was launched by Verma this year to review infrastructure works in the national capital. PTI SLB SHS SHS SHS</p>