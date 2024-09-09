Home
Delhi govt bans production, sale of firecrackers till Jan 1 to control air pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 10:43 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban, he added.

"The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ," Rai said in the statement.

This is a part of the Delhi government's winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution, he said.

Published 09 September 2024, 10:43 IST
