delhi

Delhi govt orders probe into Azadpur Mandi fire

A massive fire broke out at Azadpur Mandi on Friday. A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 11:30 IST



Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday ordered a probe into the fire that broke out at Asia's largest wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi, officials said.

"The minister has directed officers concerned to investigate the incident and submit the report at the earliest," a senior government official said.

A massive fire broke out at Azadpur Mandi on Friday. A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm.

The Delhi Fire Services said the fire broke out at Tomato Mandi in Azadpur and that there were no casualties.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the market, creating panic among the local people.

(Published 30 September 2023, 11:30 IST)
India NewsDelhi





