Delhi govt receives 60 proposals from MLAs for construction of foot over bridges

Last year, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, wrote to all MLAs seeking suggestions on resolving traffic congestion problems in their respective areas.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:57 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 09:57 IST
