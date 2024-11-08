Delhi govt tests drone-based mist spraying to combat pollution

<p>New Delhi: To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> government on Friday conducted a testing of 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar, one of the city's pollution hotspots.</p>.<p>During the demonstration, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution levels in the hotspots are higher than the average AQI in the capital.</p>.Worsening pollution in Delhi's Anand Vihar leaves residents with persistent health complaints.<p>"Today's demonstration in Anand Vihar -- a known pollution hotspot -- aims to address this issue," Rai said.</p>.<p>Currently, more than 200 anti-smog guns are deployed across Delhi, spraying water along the roads to reduce airborne dust, he added.</p>.<p>"However, areas with narrow roadsides or congested spots where trucks cannot reach pose unique challenges. This is where drones can be particularly effective," he said.</p>.<p>The minister added that if the trial proves successful, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) may consider acquiring more drones for widespread deployment.</p>.<p>"If we get promising results of today's testing, we will move forward with formal tenders for procuring additional drones," Rai said.</p>.<p>Delhi's air quality is deteriorating each day, with more than 15 monitoring stations currently reporting AQI levels in the "severe" category.</p>.<p>According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". </p>